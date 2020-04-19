Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi

KARACHI - The Sindh government has imposed a blanket ban on pillion riding in Karachi as the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise in the province.

According to a notification issued by Sindh Home Department pillion riding on motorcycle was banned during lockdown but now any type of pillion riding has been banned in the province, women and children included.

It has withdrawn all exemptions previously given, according to a notification it issued late Saturday.

Journalists, policemen, women, children and elderly citizens were previously exempted from the ban.

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon directed the police ensure strict imposition of the ban and warned of action against the ones violating it.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had expressed concern regarding the growing number of coronavirus cases in Karachi’s densely populated areas.