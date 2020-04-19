Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi
Web Desk
10:44 AM | 19 Apr, 2020
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi
Share

KARACHI - The Sindh government has imposed a blanket ban on pillion riding in Karachi as the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise in the province.

According to a notification issued by Sindh Home Department pillion riding on motorcycle was banned during lockdown but now any type of pillion riding has been banned in the province, women and children included.

It has withdrawn all exemptions previously given, according to a notification it issued late Saturday.

Journalists, policemen, women, children and elderly citizens were previously exempted from the ban.

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon directed the police ensure strict imposition of the ban and warned of action against the ones violating it.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had expressed concern regarding the growing number of coronavirus cases in Karachi’s densely populated areas.

More From This Category
Modi-led India targeting Muslims to divert ...
10:40 PM | 19 Apr, 2020
Lovers commit suicide over marriage refusal
08:08 PM | 19 Apr, 2020
Pakistani expats donate over Rs100m to PM’s ...
07:20 PM | 19 Apr, 2020
AIOU to educate Afghan refugees in Balochistan ...
06:05 PM | 19 Apr, 2020
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi
10:44 AM | 19 Apr, 2020
Govt launches website to assist Pakistanis ...
08:54 AM | 19 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul Gazi: PTV to telecast famous Turkish drama serial in Ramazan
11:50 PM | 19 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr