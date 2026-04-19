Multan Sultans defeat Karachi Kings by 11 runs in PSL 11 thriller

KARACHI – Multan Sultans secured a narrow 11-run victory over Karachi Kings in the 28th match of the Pakistan Super League Season 11.

Chasing a target of 208 runs, Karachi Kings were bowled out for 196 in the final over. Reeza Hendricks top-scored with 49 runs.

For Karachi, Abbas Afridi made 34, captain Moeen Ali scored 27, Hassan Ali added 23, and Saad Baig contributed 21. Other batters included Jason Roy (16), Khushdil Shah (4), Salman Ali Agha (2), and Adam Zampa (1), while Shahid Aziz failed to open his account.

For Multan Sultans, Arafat Minhas took three wickets, Peter Siddle claimed two, while Mohammad Imran, Ashton Turner, and Momin Qamar picked up one wicket each.

Earlier, at the National Stadium Karachi, Multan Sultans, after being asked to bat first, posted 207 for 7 in 20 overs.

Shan Masood led the innings with 46 runs, while Josh Philippe scored 44 and Awais Zafar made 36. Arafat Minhas contributed 17, captain Ashton Turner scored 11, and Mohammad Nawaz added 12 runs. Steve Smith was dismissed for a duck.

Mohammad Imran remained unbeaten on 26, while Mohammad Wasim Jr scored 7 not out.

For Karachi Kings, Khushdil Shah was the standout bowler with three wickets, Moeen Ali took two, while Hasan Ali and Adam Zampa picked up one wicket each.