Hassan Khan to play Sushant Singh Rajput in Indian web series
Pakistani actor Hassan Khan will be playing the character of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in an upcoming project, produced under an Indian streaming platform.
Khan announced the news on Instagram saying, “Alhamdulillah got a project which is really close to my heart, playing Sushant Singh Rajput’s character Indian web.”
Rajput passed away on June 14. The 34-year-old star, known for films like “Kai Po Che!”, “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story”, “Chhichhore”, was found hanging in his Bandra apartment, sending shockwaves in the film industry and elsewhere.
