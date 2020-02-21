Nazish Jahangir is suffering from PTSD for the last 10 years

LAHORE - Pakistani TV star Nazish Jahangir recently took to social media to talk about the importance of a digital detox to gain back your mental sanity.

The actor wrote on Instagram: “Sometimes it is important to hibernate for a while, just log off from all these apps and spend time in solitude, read books, watch remaining episodes of your favourite TV series.”

She told that she did the same recently.“I am ready to start off this week with a smile on my face and my head held up high and I want you all to do the same,” she wrote.

Nazish motivated people to remember that “you’re braver than you believe and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.”

Earlier, she took to Instagram to talk about mental health. She wrote in a detailed post that depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and anxiety were real. She revealed that she had been suffering from PTSD for the last 10 years.

Born and raised in Islamabad, Nazish began her career in 2015 when she took part in a play by Anwar Maqsood. However, it was not until 2017 that she made her television debut with the drama serial Bharosa. Following that, Nazish was part of several popular dramas including Alif Allah Aur Insaan, Tohmat and Kamzarf. Meanwhile, Nazish is also set to make her big-screen debut this year with Lafangay alongside Sami Khan, Mani and Saleem Mairaj.