Ten of a family stabbed to death in Sukkur
Web Desk
05:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2020
SUKKUR – A person has killed ten members of a family including four children and six women with a sharp knife at a village in Tehsil Panoaqui, Sukkur. 

The culprit has been arrested along with his three sons. The murderer has been identified as Abdul Wahab, who is a close relative of the killed persons and said to be a mental patient. 

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah taking notice of the murders has sought report form IG Sindh police into the matter.

