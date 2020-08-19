Ten of a family stabbed to death in Sukkur

SUKKUR – A person has killed ten members of a family including four children and six women with a sharp knife at a village in Tehsil Panoaqui, Sukkur.

The culprit has been arrested along with his three sons. The murderer has been identified as Abdul Wahab, who is a close relative of the killed persons and said to be a mental patient.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah taking notice of the murders has sought report form IG Sindh police into the matter.