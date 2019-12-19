Aisha Farooqui appointed as new FO spokesperson
09:37 PM | 19 Dec, 2019
Aisha Farooqui appointed as new FO spokesperson
ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday announced the appointment of Director General Aisha Farooqui as the new Spokesperson of Foreign Office. 

According to a notification dated December 17, 2019 and issued here on Thursday,Ms.Aisha Farooqui, Director General, has been transferred and posted as Director General/Spokesperson of the Foreign Office with immediate effect and until further orders.

She will replace outgoing Dr Mohammad Faisal.

Another officer Sajjad Ahmed Seehar, Director General, on return from NMC (National Management Course) has also been transferred and posted as Member Directing Staff, National Defence University, added the notification.

