PML-N beats PTI in PK-63 Nowshera by-polls: unofficial results
PESHAWAR – The ruling PTI failed to defend its provincial seat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwas as PTI win PK-63 Nowshera by-election, according to unofficial results.
The seat fell vacant after the demise of former KP minister Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel. The PTI had given ticket to his son Mian Umar Kakakhel, however he could not grab it.
PML-N’s Ikhtiyar Wali is leading the polls by securing 21,122 votes while Kakakhel managed to grab 17,023, said unofficial results.
Polling for four vacant national and provincial assembly seats in PK- 63 Nowshera, NA-75 Daska, PP-51 Wazirabad and NA-45 Kurram concluded earlier today. Counting of votes is underway in remaining three constituencies.
Violent incidents were reported in NA-75 Daska where two people were killed in firing incident. Police have arrested the suspects.
The Punjab chief minister and IGP have took notice of the killing of the two men, who has been identified as political parties. One belong to the PML-N while other is worker of the ruling PTI.
10:56 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
