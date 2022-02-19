Pakistan, Belgium agree to enhance defence cooperation
Top commander discussed bilateral relations, regional security with Belgian officials
Share
RAWALPINDI – Islamabad and Brussels have agreed to further optimize military-to-military ties, particularly in defence production, training, counter-terrorism and intelligence domains, the military media wing said Friday.
The development comes during as Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Belgian Minister of Defence Ludivine Dedonder, Chief of Defence Admiral Michel Hofman and Chief of Staff of the Land Component Belgium Major General Pierre Gerard.
Inter-Services Public Relations said matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation and bilateral relations were discussed during the meeting. “Pakistan values its bilateral relations with Belgium,” the Pakistan Army media wing quoted the top commander as saying.
It also added that the Belgian dignitaries acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces. They also appreciated Pakistan's sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region and reiterated earnest desire for enhancing bilateral cooperation in all domains.
Pakistan keen to enhance ties with EU countries: Army Chief
On Thursday, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Secretary-General of the European External Action Service, Stefano Sannino and Chairman of the EU Military Committee, General Claudio Graziano.
During the meeting matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including the current situation in Afghanistan and bilateral relations with the EU were discussed, the ISPR said in a statement.
Pakistan keen to enhance ties with EU countries: ... 09:09 AM | 18 Feb, 2022
Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is on an official visit to Belgium, called on Secretary General of ...
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environment agency goes after two more restaurants in Margalla Hills10:23 AM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan, Belgium agree to enhance defence cooperation09:48 AM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan’s daily Covid cases drop below 2,000 after a month09:28 AM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:06 AM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 19 February 202208:36 AM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Zarnish Khan praises Maryam Nawaz's fashion sense09:20 PM | 18 Feb, 2022
- Movie inspired by gay Indian army officer blocked by defence ministry07:08 PM | 18 Feb, 2022
- Hareem Shah's new video with husband from Turkey goes viral05:00 PM | 18 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022