Pakistan, Belgium agree to enhance defence cooperation

Top commander discussed bilateral relations, regional security with Belgian officials
Web Desk
09:48 AM | 19 Feb, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Islamabad and Brussels have agreed to further optimize military-to-military ties, particularly in defence production, training, counter-terrorism and intelligence domains, the military media wing said Friday.

The development comes during as Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Belgian  Minister of Defence Ludivine Dedonder, Chief of Defence Admiral Michel Hofman and Chief of Staff of the Land Component Belgium Major General Pierre Gerard.

Inter-Services Public Relations said matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation and bilateral relations were discussed during the meeting. “Pakistan values its bilateral relations with Belgium,” the Pakistan Army media wing quoted the top commander as saying.

It also added that the Belgian dignitaries acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces. They also appreciated Pakistan's sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region and reiterated earnest desire for enhancing bilateral cooperation in all domains.

Pakistan keen to enhance ties with EU countries: Army Chief

On Thursday, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Secretary-General of the European External Action Service, Stefano Sannino and Chairman of the EU Military Committee, General Claudio Graziano.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including the current situation in Afghanistan and bilateral relations with the EU were discussed, the ISPR said in a statement.

Pakistan keen to enhance ties with EU countries: ... 09:09 AM | 18 Feb, 2022

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is on an official visit to Belgium, called on Secretary General of ...

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

