PFMA blames PTI minister Aslam Iqbal for crisis in Punjab
Web Desk
11:48 AM | 19 Jan, 2020
PFMA blames PTI minister Aslam Iqbal for crisis in Punjab
Share

LAHORE - The Pakistan Flour Mill Association (PFMA) on Saturday rejected the speculations of any flour shortage in Punjab.

“It a political conspiracy against the Punjab government, asking why was the government not taking action against flour grinding machines shop,” the PFMA members stated in a statement.

They also accused Punjab Minister for Industries Aslam Iqbal of being behind the artificial crisis and asked as to why the minister of industries, who had always spoken against flour mills, was not taking any action against flour grinding machines shops.

Earlier, Aslam Iqbal said the crackdown would continue against flour mills selling wheat purchased from a government quota on subsidised rates in market and mills selling substandard flour. Rubbishing the accusation, he said that voices against him were from either the victims of the crackdown or ones fearing it.

More From This Category
Sheikh Rasheed urges world to break silence on ...
12:32 PM | 20 Jan, 2020
Hafeez Shaikh chairs ECC today to discuss ...
10:27 AM | 20 Jan, 2020
Pakistan remains committed of promoting regional ...
08:44 AM | 20 Jan, 2020
Pakistan Navy ships MOAWIN, ASLAT visit Port ...
11:25 PM | 19 Jan, 2020
Over 5,000 prisoners suffering from HIV/AIDS, ...
10:27 PM | 19 Jan, 2020
Kamyab Jawan Programme: PM Imran likely to ...
08:26 PM | 19 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Singer Rihanna reportedly breaks up with her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel
09:58 AM | 20 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr