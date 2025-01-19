Man shoots elder brother dead in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – A man was shot dead by his younger brother over a domestic dispute in Dhamaial police station’s area of Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Rawalpindi.

According to police, the incident occurred due to a domestic dispute.

The body has been shifted to the hospital for postmortem, and an investigation has been launched.

Meanwhile, in Ganj Mandi police station’s area, a gas cylinder explosion inside a house on Mohanpura Street No 6 injured four people.

The injured, including Muhammad Bashir, Noor Fatima, Iman Munir, and Najm-un-Nisa, have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.