KP govt to take strict action against miscreants in Kurram

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to take strict action against miscreants in the affected areas of Kurram district.

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson, Barrister Saif, a high-level meeting was held in Peshawar regarding the situation in Kurram. The Chief Secretary, IG Police, and civil and police officials attended the meeting.

Barrister Saif stated that a decision has been made to take strict action against the miscreant elements without any discrimination. He added that action against some miscreants in the affected areas has become inevitable.

The spokesperson also mentioned that the provincial government has been working to restore peace in Kurram for the past three months, but some miscreants tried to sabotage the peace agreement. These elements have targeted the Deputy Commissioner in a murderous attack, leaving him severely injured, and have also targeted relief convoys.

He appealed to the public to cooperate fully in the affected areas, assuring that the government would soon eliminate the miscreants and restore peace. The people of Kurram desire peace and respect the peace agreement.

