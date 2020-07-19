PM Imran reaffirms commitment towards Kashmiris’ right to self determination
Associated Press of Pakistan
12:23 PM | 19 Jul, 2020
PM Imran reaffirms commitment towards Kashmiris’ right to self determination
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday reaffirmed Pakistan’s unflinching commitment to the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and their right to self-determination.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister on the occasion of the Youm-i-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan), said this right to self-determination was recognized by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the international laws.

“Today we commemorate the historic occasion of Youm-i-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan when Kashmiris passed a resolution for accession to Pakistan. We reaffirm our commitment to the Kashmiri people & stand with them in their struggle for self-determination,” the prime minister tweeted.

He further posted, “Kashmiris right of self-determination is recognized by the UNSC under international law.”

The prime minister also expressed his resolve to fight for justice for the oppressed Kashmiri people, struggling against brutal and illegitimate actions of the Hindutva supremacist Indian government.

“We will continue to fight for justice for Kashmiris as they struggle against the brutal and illegal actions of the Hindutva supremacist Indian govt in IOJ&K. I know that justice will prevail”, he added.

