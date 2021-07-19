34 killed, scores injured in bus-trailer collision in DG Khan

Muzaffargarh – An over speeding passenger coach has collided with a trailer at Taunsa road near Dera Ghazi Khan that killed at least 34 people and injured around 30 others.

Reports in local media quoting sources said the incident occurred in the Jhok Yar Shah area on Taunsa road while more than 50 passengers were reportedly onboard on the ill-fated coach that was travelling from Sialkot to Rajanpur.

Following the deadly crash, the rescue officials rushed to the scene and have started shifting the injured and dead bodies to the teaching hospital in Dera Ghazi Khan. Private vehicles were also used to shift the injured to the hospital due to a lack of basic facilities.

Meanwhile, an emergency has been declared at the trauma centre of the Dera Ghazi Khan hospital.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid soon after the accident expressed condolences over the deaths in the accident.

“The incident was nothing less than a calamity for people going back home for the upcoming Eidul Azha holiday. May Allah raise the dead to a higher level in Paradise [and] give the family the courage to bear the trauma”, the Minister wrote in a tweet.