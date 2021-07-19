Celebs call out PTV Sports for body-shaming Pakistani cricketer

There is a fine line between hilarious comebacks and offensive humour that targets someone and can be deemed as body-shaming.

After the fiasco where cricketer Abdul Razzak's sexist remarks were directed at Nida Dar, Azam Khan gets trolled by a national TV channel's social media handle.

Azam Khan is a Pakistani cricketer who plays for Quetta Gladiators and Sindh. He made his international debut for the Pakistan cricket team in July 2021. He is the son of former Pakistani cricketer Moin Khan.

Delving into details, a national TV channel Instagram handle, PTV Sports, mocked Khan for his appearance, thinking that it’s hilarious."Khata hai lekin lagata nahin", the post read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PTVSports (@ptvsportspk)

Calling out the audacity, Pakistani stars including Faysal Quraishi, Haroon Shahid and Ali Ansari stood up and called out national TV channel for body-shaming cricketer Azam Khan. n

The Fitoor star turned to Instagram stories and wrote: “Shame on you @ptvsportspk.”

Haroon took to Instagram stories, saying: “Not a joke. At first I thought it’s a fake page running under the name of PTV sports. To my surprising, it wasn’t,” adding, “Is this how we are going to ridicule our players.”

Ali Ansari also pinpointed the shameful act through Instagram stories.

The photo has gone viral and irked many considering a famous personality is being mocked over his physical appearance.