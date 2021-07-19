Ali Zafar channels inner K-pop star with vibrant purple hair

Ali Zafar channels inner K-pop star with vibrant purple hair
Rockstar Ali Zafar seems to take a K-pop inspiration as he debuts his purple hair and needless to say the funky style statement is equally sassy and chic.

The Teefa in Trouble star sent Korean popular music fans into excitement as he teased a picture of himself with purple hair.

“K-pop in Pakistan? #ComingSoon #GameBunGayi.”, the 41-year-old captioned.

Later, Zafar shared another post announcing the release of an upcoming single where he said, “Yo, here is what I’m excited about. New single dropping this Eid! #GameBunGayi. Shughal ke liye tayyar ho jao! (get ready for some fun).” 

As the possibility of a BTS collaboration grip the fans, the expectations are sky-high rocketing from the masses.

With Ali Zafar's statement to honour K-Pop fans, his admirer's cant wait to see what he has in store as he incorporates elements from the world-famous genre.

What is K-pop?

K-pop or Korean Pop is the internationally popular, aesthetic-driven, style-bending, trendsetting, music genre of the 21st century. Originating in South Korea, K-pop draws influence from a range of genres like pop, experimental, rock, hip-hop, R&B, electronic, and dance. The variety of influences is so vast there’s a K-pop band or performer for every taste. The tunes are inspired by traditional Korean music and the lyrics are in Korean with the occasional English sprinkled throughout.

