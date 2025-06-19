Bionic Films head Salman Farooqi gets bail in case of assaulting Biker in DHA Karachi

KARACHI – Latest update in Karachi DHA assault case as Sindh High Court (SHC) grnated bail to Salman Farooqi and Awais Hashmi.

The court Thursday granted bail to businessman Salman Farooqi and Awais Hashmi, who were accused of assaulting a young motorcyclist in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

The incident caused outrage as Farooqi was filmed for assaulting the young man in the presence of his sister. Both accused were booked at Gizri Police Station on charges including assault, issuing death threats, and public humiliation, following a complaint by eyewitness Muhammad Saleem.

During the hearing, the court approved their bail after both the defense and prosecution expressed no objections. The accused were ordered to submit surety bonds of Rs100,000 each.

Earlier, their bail applications had been rejected by the Additional District and Sessions Judge South.

The victim, Sudheer, informed the court that he was unaware of the court summons until his lawyer notified him on the day of the hearing. He further stated that he did not wish to pursue legal action and expressed forgiveness towards the accused. Sudheer told the court, “I have forgiven the accused and have no objections to the court’s decision.”

