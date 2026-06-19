Transport fares reduced by 15% following decline in petroleum prices

Lahore: In a major relief for the public, authorities have decided to reduce transport fares after a significant decrease in petroleum product prices across the country.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Transport Department with C-Class stand administrations and transporters, where officials directed stakeholders to pass on maximum relief to commuters. Authorities emphasized that passengers must fully benefit from the reduction in POL (Petrol, Oil, and Lubricants) prices.

As a result, fares for public transport have been reduced by 15 percent. The Pakistan Goods Transport Association has also announced a 15 percent cut in freight charges, a move expected to lower the cost of goods transportation.

Similarly, the Punjab Goods Transport Association has followed suit, confirming a 15 percent reduction in transport fares across the province.

Transport fares in Pakistan are closely linked to fluctuations in fuel prices, which are revised periodically by the government in line with global oil market trends. In recent weeks, a decline in petroleum prices has provided room for authorities to adjust fares downward. Transport costs directly impact both daily commuters and the prices of essential goods, making such reductions significant for controlling inflationary pressure.

Officials expressed hope that the fare reduction will provide meaningful relief to the public by lowering travel expenses and indirectly easing the cost of living.