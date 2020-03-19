President Alvi urged nation to adopt preventive measures against Coronavirus
ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi has appealed for national unity and urged the people to adopt preventive measures against Coronavirus.
In a video message, the president said the people of Pakistan should also learn from Chinese experience and fight the disease through unity and resilience.
Dr Arif Alvi said that he observed that Chinese people have shown a great resilience and unity against the pandemic.
The president emphasized on creating awareness about fighting the virus.
He said media and religious leaders should come forward to cope with this challenge.
He said that any person suffering from fever should immediately use mask, while other people should make it habit to wash their hands with soap every one hour, and cover their mouth during coughing.
Meanwhile, at the conclusion of two-day official visit to China, Pakistani delegation was tested for Coronavirus and their samples have been declared as 'clear.'
