Shehnaaz Gill kisses Sara Ali Khan on screen, video goes viral

A hilarious video showing Shehnaaz Gill kissing Sarah Ali Khan on her own chat show has created an uproar on Instagram and garnered more than 936,527 likes and millions of views.
Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill, who is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with superstar Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’, is currently hosting a chat show ‘Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill’.
The bubbly actress is doing wonders on the professional front and is loved by her fans.
Recently, fun-loving Sara Ali Khan appeared on her show to promote her upcoming film Gaslight and the two had a great time together.
Indian actress, model and singer Shehnaaz Gill, also known as Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, works in Punjabi and Hindi television and films. She began her modelling career with the 2015 music video Shiv Di Kitaab. In 2017, she debuted as an actress in the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England.
On the other hand, Indian actress Sara Ali Khan works in Hindi films. Born into the Pataudi family, she is the daughter of actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November , 2022 (day).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.7
|285.75
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|341.5
|345
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.25
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.2
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|188.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|753.69
|761.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.09
|41.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.41
|40.81
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|354
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|922.9
|931.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.99
|63.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.91
|176.91
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.69
|26.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.95
|743.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.37
|78.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.97
|27.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.79
|307.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.24
|8.39
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs159,930 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 186,540.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
