Shehnaaz Gill kisses Sara Ali Khan on screen, video goes viral

A hilarious video showing Shehnaaz Gill kissing Sarah Ali Khan on her own chat show has created an uproar on Instagram and garnered more than 936,527 likes and millions of views.

Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill, who is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with superstar Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’, is currently hosting a chat show ‘Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill’.

The bubbly actress is doing wonders on the professional front and is loved by her fans.

Recently, fun-loving Sara Ali Khan appeared on her show to promote her upcoming film Gaslight and the two had a great time together.

Indian actress, model and singer Shehnaaz Gill, also known as Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, works in Punjabi and Hindi television and films. She began her modelling career with the 2015 music video Shiv Di Kitaab. In 2017, she debuted as an actress in the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England.

On the other hand, Indian actress Sara Ali Khan works in Hindi films. Born into the Pataudi family, she is the daughter of actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan.