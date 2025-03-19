Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Fresh vegetables official rates in Lahore today – 19 March 2025

LAHORE – The district government in Lahore, the capital city of Punjab, has released official rate lists for fresh vegetables for March 19.

It is mandatory for all shopkeepers to display the notified rate lists at prominent places so people can buy vegetables at the government rates.

The practice of issuing the rate list on daily basis aims at curbing profiteering and ensuring uniformity in the prices across the Lahore.

Lahore Notified Rate Lists for Vegetables Today

As per the rate lists for today, the retail prices of potatoes ranges from Rs45 Rs50 per kilogramme for A quality while prices vary depending on the quality of the vegetable.

The price of A quality tomatoes has been set as Rs60 per kilogramme. The price of Chinese garlic hovers at Rs610 per kilogramme.

Following is the complete notified rate lists for March 19, 2025:

Our Correspondent

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 19 March 2025 Wednesday
 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.5 282.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363.75 367.25
UAE Dirham AED 76.15 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.3
Euro EUR 305.5 308.25
Australian Dollar AUD 177.5 179.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.75 749.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 196.85 199.25
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.89 1.95
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.25 913.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 726 734.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.24 76.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 211.25 213.25
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 314.25 317
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
 

