11:51 AM | 19 May, 2020
Seven FC soldiers martyred in two separate terrorist attacks in Balochistan: ISPR
RAWALPINDI - Seven Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred in two different terrorist attacks in Balochistan today (Tuesday).

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two different attacks took place in Kech and Mach areas of the province.

The military’s media wing said that six soldiers including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and a civilian driver embraced Shahadat in the IED attack in Pir Ghaib, Mach, Balochistan late last night on FC vehicle returning to base camp after routine patrolling duty.

The martyred include, Naib Subedar Ihsan ullah Khan, Naik Zubair Khan, Naik Ijaz Ahmed, Naik Maula Bux, Naik Noor Muhammad and (the driver) Abdul Jabbar.

In another incident of terrorism, Sepoy Imdad Ali embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with terrorists near Kech area of Balochistan, ISPR said.

