People loot poultry farm in Punjab as chicken meat prices continue to soar (VIDEO)

LAHORE – As chicken meat prices continues to increase across Pakistan, inflation-hit people looted a poultry farm reportedly belonging to Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing men, women and children carrying more than one hen in their hands during the loot.

Pakistani awam KO mubarak ho ,,, awam be tang a Kar hamza ka poultry farm loot lia pic.twitter.com/XX6HCAcBoU — Faisal faslu (@Faisal_sheikhuk) May 18, 2022

The video is yet to be verified independently.

The price of chicken has surged up to Rs500 per kilogramme across the Punjab.