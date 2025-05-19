PM praises Pakistan Navy’s role in success of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos

KARACHI – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, visited Naval Dockyard, Karachi today to pay tribute to Pakistan Navy for its pivotal role in Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.

The Prime Minister interacted with officers and sailors of Pakistan Navy and lauded their exemplary professionalism, combat readiness, and steadfast commitment to national defence.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister commended the Pakistan Navy for its resolute posture, operational dexterity, and effective deterrent response in countering adversarial maritime threats.

He conveyed the nation’s deep appreciation and reaffirmed unwavering confidence in the capabilities of Pakistan’s Armed Forces.

The Prime Minister particularly praised the Navy’s critical role in safeguarding sea lines of communication and ensuring the uninterrupted flow of maritime trade, while maintaining absolute maritime sovereignty through a layered and assured seaward defence.

Recalling the Navy’s proud legacy of decisive operations, the Prime Minister underscored that Pakistan Navy remains fully capable of executing high-intensity operations like its historic Operation Dwarka, whenever and wherever required.

Earlier, upon arrival, the Prime Minister was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf. Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Baber Sidhu were also present on the occasion.

During the visit, the Prime Minister boarded the Type-054A Class Destroyer PNS TAIMUR, where he was briefed by Commander Pakistan Fleet about Pakistan Navy’s strategic orientation, operational undertakings, and noteworthy contributions.

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaulah Tarar and Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiquie were accompanying the Prime Minister during the visit.