Bus-Mini Truck collision claims 7 lives in Pakpattan

PAKPATTAN – At least seven people were killed and another nine got injured after a passenger bus and a mini truck collided in Pakpattan district on Tuesday morning.

According to details, the incident occurred near Arifwala area of the Pakpattan district. The injured have been shifted to DHQ Hospital in the city.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the accident.