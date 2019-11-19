Bus-Mini Truck collision claims 7 lives in Pakpattan
Web Desk
11:08 AM | 19 Nov, 2019
Bus-Mini Truck collision claims 7 lives in Pakpattan
Share

PAKPATTAN – At least seven people were killed and another nine got injured after a passenger bus and a mini truck collided in Pakpattan district on Tuesday morning.

According to details, the incident occurred near Arifwala area of the Pakpattan district. The injured have been shifted to DHQ Hospital in the city.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the accident.

More From This Category
FO blasts India's false claims about persecution ...
10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ...
08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away
07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ...
06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Pakistan Army chief Bajwa visits SSG headquarters
06:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CTD arrests Afghan terrorist involved in blast ...
05:29 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr