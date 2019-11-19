Pakistan's economy is heading in the right direction: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the country's economy is heading in the right direction adding that the government's economic reforms have started bearing fruit.

In a tweet today (Tuesday), while referring to different economic indicators, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan 's current account turned into a surplus in October this year for the first time in four years.

For first 4 months of our fiscal year our current account deficit has fallen by 73.5 % compared to same period last fiscal yr. Our exports of goods & services in Oct 2019 rose 20% over previous month and 9.6% over Oct 2018. I congratulate our exporters & encourage them to do more — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 19, 2019

The premier said that country’s current account deficit for the first four months of the current fiscal year has fallen by 73. 5 percent compared to the same period last fiscal year.

He said that the country's exports of goods and services in October this year up by 20 percent over the previous month and 9.6 percent over October 2018.

Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulates and encouraged the exporters to do more to enhance the country's exports.