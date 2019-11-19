Pakistan's economy is heading in the right direction: PM Imran
Web Desk
10:27 AM | 19 Nov, 2019
Pakistan's economy is heading in the right direction: PM Imran
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the country's economy is heading in the right direction adding that the government's economic reforms have started bearing fruit.

In a tweet today (Tuesday), while referring to different economic indicators, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan 's current account turned into a surplus in October this year for the first time in four years.

The premier said that country’s current account deficit for the first four months of the current fiscal year has fallen by 73. 5 percent compared to the same period last fiscal year.

He said that the country's exports of goods and services in October this year up by 20 percent over the previous month and 9.6 percent over October 2018.

Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulates and encouraged the exporters to do more to enhance the country's exports.

