PIA resumes UK operations from Oct 30
Web Desk
05:46 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s national flag-carrier has announced to resume its United Kingdom operations from Oct 30 through a chartered European airline.

According to a spokesman for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the booking for the flights which will be operated through Hi Fly — a Portuguese charter airline — has started.

In the first phase, round trips between Islamabad and London, and one-way flights from the capital to Manchester will be offered. 

