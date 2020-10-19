PIA resumes UK operations from Oct 30
05:46 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s national flag-carrier has announced to resume its United Kingdom operations from Oct 30 through a chartered European airline.
According to a spokesman for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the booking for the flights which will be operated through Hi Fly — a Portuguese charter airline — has started.
In the first phase, round trips between Islamabad and London, and one-way flights from the capital to Manchester will be offered.
