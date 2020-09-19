PM Imran pledges early completion of reforms process in power sector
Share
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the incumbent government is committed for early completion of the reforms process in power sector aimed at providing low-priced and uninterrupted power supply to the people.
He was presiding over a review meeting in Islamabad on the ongoing reforms process for supply of low-cost and uninterrupted electricity to the consumers.
The Prime Minister said the country cannot meet the potential of economic development as reforms in power sector, considering the modern trends and growing domestic and industrial needs, were neglected in the past, the Radio Pakistan reported.
International energy and economics experts including Dr Robin Burgess from London School of Economics and Professor Michael Greenstone of Chicago University also joined the meeting through video link.
The meeting discussed in detail the roadmap for power sector reforms with a particular focus on supply of inexpensive and undisturbed electricity to the consumers.
The Prime Minister lauded the proposals from the experts and assured government's all out support for inter-ministerial consultation.
- BISE Faisalabad board to announce Matric 2020 result today (view ...02:44 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
-
- BISE Multan to announce Matric 2020 result today (check result)02:34 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
-
- BISE Sargodha Matric Annual 2020 result today (check result here)02:20 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
-
- Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy roped in to co-direct a Marvel film01:48 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
- Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston reunite for a virtual reading of Fast ...11:59 AM | 19 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020