PM Imran pledges early completion of reforms process in power sector
Web Desk
01:28 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
PM Imran pledges early completion of reforms process in power sector
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the incumbent government is committed for early completion of the reforms process in power sector aimed at providing low-priced and uninterrupted power supply to the people.

He was presiding over a review meeting in Islamabad on the ongoing reforms process for supply of low-cost and uninterrupted electricity to the consumers.

The Prime Minister said the country cannot meet the potential of economic development as reforms in power sector, considering the modern trends and growing domestic and industrial needs, were neglected in the past, the Radio Pakistan reported.

International energy and economics experts including Dr Robin Burgess from London School of Economics and Professor Michael Greenstone of Chicago University also joined the meeting through video link.

The meeting discussed in detail the roadmap for power sector reforms with a particular focus on supply of inexpensive and undisturbed electricity to the consumers.

The Prime Minister lauded the proposals from the experts and assured government's all out support for inter-ministerial consultation.

More From This Category
BISE Faisalabad board to announce Matric 2020 ...
02:44 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
BISE Multan to announce Matric 2020 result today ...
02:34 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
BISE Sargodha Matric Annual 2020 result today ...
02:20 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
Pakistan renews call for enhancing efforts to ...
01:57 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
Check result as Bahawalpur board to announce ...
01:39 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
BISE Sahiwal to announce Matric 2020 annual ...
01:28 PM | 19 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Queen Elizabeth strips disgraced Harvey Weinstein of top royal honour
02:43 PM | 19 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr