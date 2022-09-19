BISE Multan announces 9th Class Result 2022 (Check results here)
Share
Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Multan on Monday announced the results for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I.
The candidates can check the results here https://web.bisemultan.edu.pk/
The results can also be checked manually through the official gazettes that will be published by all boards soon.
Students can also get their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message to 800293.
BISE Gujranwala announces 9th Class Result 2022 ... 10:25 AM | 19 Sep, 2022
LAHORE – Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education, Gujranwala on Monday announced the results for ...
Meanwhile, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards also announced the results of SSC (9th Class), Annual Examination 2022 today.
BISE Lahore announces 9th Class Result 2022 ... 10:05 AM | 19 Sep, 2022
LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Monday announced the results for ...
- Pakistani FM Bilawal arrives in US to attend UNGA meeting11:15 AM | 19 Sep, 2022
-
- BISE Gujranwala announces 9th Class Result 2022 (Check results here)10:25 AM | 19 Sep, 2022
- BISE Multan announces 9th Class Result 2022 (Check results here)10:17 AM | 19 Sep, 2022
- BISE Rawalpindi announces 9th Class Result 2022 (Check results here)10:13 AM | 19 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani cricketers Shahnawaz Dahani, Naseem Shah share video ...10:20 PM | 18 Sep, 2022
- Zara Noor Abbas, Urwa Hocane go kayaking in Toronto (VIDEO)05:52 PM | 18 Sep, 2022
- Anoushey Ashraf flays Pakistani reporter who objects to women's team ...02:53 PM | 18 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022