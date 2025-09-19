Data of 350,000 Hajj Applicants up for sale on Dark Web, PTA Chairman confirms

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s digital security nightmare raised alarm as Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Major General (r) Hafeezur Rehman confirmed citizens’ sensitive personal data is being traded on the dark web.

PTA chief admitted that despite an internal inquiry carried out in 2022, the data leaks continue — so much so that the Ministry of Interior has now stepped in with its own investigation. “The problem is real, and the danger is growing,” he warned.

Senator Afnan Ullah raised questions on Pakistan’s digital crisis, declaring that stolen information from different institutions is collected, packaged, and sold in bulk, a business worth tens of millions.

The shock deepened when committee’s own chairperson revealed that fraudsters contacted her about a pending bank payment, something only the bank should have known. “If this can happen to me, what chance does the common citizen have?” she asked, visibly alarmed.

In perhaps the most disturbing disclosure of the session, the PTA chairman confirmed that data of nearly 350,000 Hajj applicants had been leaked online. He called it a “serious issue” and demanded immediate government intervention.

Although he clarified that no telecom data had been compromised in the last two years, he stressed that Pakistan must urgently build a national system to shield its citizens from digital predators.

Senate erupted in anger over the government’s failure to introduce a long-awaited data protection law. Senator Afnan Ullah called the situation a national failure and lashed out at the Ministry of IT for dragging its feet.

Officials claimed a draft bill was ready and undergoing consultations. But senators weren’t convinced. Afnan Ullah warned that without strong legislation, Pakistan could face catastrophic consequences, even citing Israel’s cyberattack on Iran, which he said was fueled by intelligence collected through social media.

The committee chairperson accused the Ministry of IT of outright failure, while Senator Manzoor Ahmed blasted Federal Minister Shaza Fatima for repeatedly skipping critical meetings.

To counter crisis, Senator Afnan Ullah proposed creating national data center with state-of-the-art security. But Senator Palwasha Khan raised doubts, asking if the newly formed NCCIA was even capable of managing such a crucial responsibility.

PTA chairman closed his briefing with a warnin, unless Pakistan moves immediately to protect its digital information, breaches will only escalate, putting both citizens and the state at risk.