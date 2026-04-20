Iranian delegation will not come to Islamabad for second round of talks with US: Baqai

TEHRAN – Iran has announced it will not participate in the second round of direct talks with the United States scheduled in Pakistan, amid an already fragile standoff between the two countries.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Baghaei told reporters that Tehran’s decision comes due to profound lack of trust in the Trump led administration. He accused Washington of making excessive demands, maintaining unrealistic expectations, constantly shifting its negotiating positions, and showing deep contradictions in its overall approach.

Tehran also voiced strong anger over ongoing US naval activity in the Strait of Hormuz, calling it a violation of the existing ceasefire agreement and a further sign of escalating military pressure from Washington.

The development comes just weeks after the first round of talks held in Islamabad, which reportedly stretched for more than 21 hours. Despite the marathon discussions, the meeting ended without any breakthrough, with both sides blaming each other for the failure to reach an agreement.

Pakistan has been actively mediating between the two sides in an effort to ease tensions and push the dialogue forward. However, Iran has now made it clear that it will only consider returning to negotiations if the United States first reduces what it calls military pressure.

Lately, China has strongly condemned the US for seizing an Iranian cargo ship, further intensifying diplomatic friction surrounding the already volatile situation.