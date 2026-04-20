Meera walks out of podcast amid controversial questions

Pakistani actress Meera is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Psycho, set to release on Eid al-Adha.

The film stars Shaan Shahid in a leading role, while Meera appears in the title role. As part of the promotional campaign, she has been participating in interviews and podcasts.

Recently, Meera appeared on a podcast hosted by Irshad Bhatti, where she was asked several controversial and personal questions. These included references to her past personal life and circulating rumors, which she appeared uncomfortable addressing.

Despite her repeated attempts to steer the conversation back to her film, the host continued to raise sensitive topics. The situation escalated when the host sarcastically referred to her as “psycho” and revisited past controversies.

Eventually, Meera chose to remain silent and walked out of the interview.

Actress Mishi Khan also criticized the incident, stating that a senior journalist should avoid asking such inappropriate questions.