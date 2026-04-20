Sindh CM removes wheat sale limit, orders acceleration of procurement drive

KARACHI – Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken a major decision by abolishing the wheat sale limit and directing authorities to speed up the wheat procurement campaign.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by the chief minister to review wheat procurement. The session was attended by provincial ministers, including Sharjeel Memon and Makhdoom Mehboob uz Zaman, along with senior officials.

Murad Ali Shah stated that small farmers can now sell wheat without any restrictions. The removal of the previous condition of five bags per acre will provide significant relief to growers. He also directed the Food Department to ensure immediate payments to farmers.

Officials briefed the meeting that the wheat procurement drive began on April 1, with a target of 1 million metric tons. The support price has been set at Rs3,500 per 40 kg. Wheat is cultivated on approximately 1.94 million acres by over 332,000 farmers, and around 8,958 metric tons have been procured so far.

The Food Minister informed that the earlier restriction on small farmers was a key reason behind slow procurement. Following this, the chief minister ordered its immediate removal.

It was also highlighted that the payment system has been significantly improved, with funds being transferred to farmers within one day through Sindh Bank. So far, Rs198.3 million has been disbursed.

Murad Ali Shah expressed satisfaction over the improved payment mechanism, emphasizing that timely payments are crucial for farmers’ trust. He urged all eligible farmers to sell their wheat at government procurement centers to ensure food security and qualify for future subsidies.

The chief minister further directed strict measures in districts with low procurement and instructed district administrations to accelerate efforts. He ordered assistant commissioners and revenue officials to regularly visit procurement centers.

Authorities also informed that a control room has been established to address farmers’ complaints, and 12 additional procurement centers have been set up to facilitate growers.

Murad Ali Shah reiterated a zero-tolerance policy for irregularities, stressing that the entire process must remain farmer-friendly and transparent, ensuring continued support for growers and strengthening food security.