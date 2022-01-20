Pakistan ranked second on Economist normalcy index: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has been ranked number two in the world in global normalcy index of the Economist that measured recovery and opening up of society and economy post COVID-19.

Sharing index report in a tweet on Thursday, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said Pakistan was 3rd in the first evaluation. He said Pakistan is the only country in the world to be among top 3 in all three rankings.

