Rana Shamim affidavit: IHC indicts ex-GB judge in contempt case

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday charged ex-chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim for leveling allegations against former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar in an affidavit.

After IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah framed the charges, Rana Shamim said: "I accept some things and some I don't."

The contempt of court case pertains to the publication of an affidavit containing serious allegations that ex-chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar attempted to influence a case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

During the last hearing on January 7, the IHC had adjourned the hearing on a contempt of court case against the former chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan and several journalists till today.

The court was informed that Jang Group owner Mir Shakeelur Rehman could not appear for the proceedings as he had tested positive for Covid-19.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah rejected Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan's request to allow Rehman to attend court proceedings via video link.