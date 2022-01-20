Rana Shamim affidavit: IHC indicts ex-GB judge in contempt case
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday charged ex-chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim for leveling allegations against former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar in an affidavit.
After IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah framed the charges, Rana Shamim said: "I accept some things and some I don't."
The contempt of court case pertains to the publication of an affidavit containing serious allegations that ex-chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar attempted to influence a case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.
During the last hearing on January 7, the IHC had adjourned the hearing on a contempt of court case against the former chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan and several journalists till today.
The court was informed that Jang Group owner Mir Shakeelur Rehman could not appear for the proceedings as he had tested positive for Covid-19.
IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah rejected Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan's request to allow Rehman to attend court proceedings via video link.
IHC defers indictment of Rana Shamim and others ... 01:30 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday adjourned the hearing of a contempt of court case against ...
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Rana Shamim affidavit: IHC indicts ex-GB judge in contempt case12:32 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan ranked second on Economist normalcy index: Asad Umar12:00 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
- SBP digitises financing process11:30 AM | 20 Jan, 2022
- Rawalpindi woman sentenced to death for ‘blasphemous’ WhatsApp ...11:00 AM | 20 Jan, 2022
-
- Sharmila Faruqui comes face to face with Nadia Khan for mocking her ...10:21 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
- UK man who advertised himself on matrimonial billboards gives an ...06:45 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
- Video of Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain riding an elephant goes viral06:25 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021