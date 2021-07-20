Team Pakistan offer Eid prayers led by Sarfraz Ahmed
Share
Pakistan team offers Eid prayers led by former skipper Sarfraz Ahmed in England
MANCHERSTER – The Pakistan cricket squad on Tuesday offered their Eid Al Adha prayers at a hotel in Manchester.
Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed delivered the Eid sermon and led the prayers, which were attended by all the players and other officials.
Pictures show players are embracing one another while exchanging Eid greetings.
The national cricket team is currently in England for a T20 series against the English.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had not allowed the players to take their families with them on England and West Indies tours due to coronavirus pandemic.
PAKvENG – Hasan Ali declared fit to play final ... 05:49 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
LAHORE – The medical panel has declared Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali fit to take part in final T20I against England ...
- Team Pakistan offer Eid prayers led by Sarfraz Ahmed10:37 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
- 'Best day ever’: World's richest man takes a trip to the edge of ...10:18 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
-
- Pakistan observes Eid Al Adha tomorrow with religious fervor09:49 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
- Erdogan wants Taliban to end occupation in Afghanistan08:30 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
- Ertugrul's cast sends Eid wishes to fans04:17 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
- Anoushey Ashraf shares her memory with Qandeel Baloch07:05 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
-
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021