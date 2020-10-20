Indian troops kill another two young Kashmiris in IIOJK
Web Desk
11:15 AM | 20 Oct, 2020
Indian troops kill another two young Kashmiris in IIOJK
SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Shopian district in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) today (Tuesday).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth were killed by Indian troops during an overnight cordon and search operation (CASO) in Melhora area of the district. 

The operation is going on till reports last came in.

Meanwhile, despite COVID-19, Indian troops continued violent cordon and search operations in different town and areas of Srinagar, Kupwara, Bandipore, Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Islamabad, Shopian, Kulgam, Ramban, Udhampuure, Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba and Kathua districts.

The locals talking to media men said that crippling cordon and search operations by Indian forces coupled with ravages of COVID-19 had spoiled their daily activities and economy.

