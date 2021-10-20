Cdre Habibur Rehman promoted to rank of Rear Admiral: Pakistan Navy
KARACHI – Commodore Habib-ur-Rehman has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral, Pakistan Navy announced on Wednesday.
Rear Admiral Habib-ur-Rehman got commission in Marine Engineering Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1990 and was a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore and National Defence University Islamabad, according to the media wing of Pakistan Navy (PN).
Rear Admiral Habib-ur-Rehman has completed MS (Mechanical Engineering) degree from France and qualified System Engineering and Management Course from the UK.
His illustrious service career included Command appointments as Commanding Officer Fleet Maintenance Group, General Manager (Technical) Maritime Technologies Complex, Deputy Managing Director (Support & Services) PN Dockyard and Commandant PNS JAUHAR.
His Staff appointments at Naval Headquarters Islamabad included Director Ship Maintenance and Repairs and Assistant Naval Secretary (Marine Engineering). Presently Rear Admiral Habib Ur Rehman has been appointed as Managing Director Dockyard (Karachi).
He is also a recipient of Sitara-e-lmtiaz (Military).
