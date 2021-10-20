Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, 4 others get life imprisonment in murder case
Web Desk
05:23 PM | 20 Oct, 2021
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, 4 others get life imprisonment in murder case
Share

Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others have been sentenced to life imprisonment in the murder of manager Ranjit Singh nearly two decades ago.

The four others are Krishan Lal, Jasbir Singh, Avtar Singh and Sabdil, NDTV reported.

Ram Rahim will also pay a ₹ 31 lakh fine. The other convicts will also pay fines - Abdil has been told to pay ₹ 1.5 lakh, Krishnan and Jasbir must pay ₹ 1.25 lakh each and Avtar must pay ₹ 75,000.

Fifty percent of this amount will go to Ranjit Singh's family. A sixth accused in the case died a year ago.

Earlier this month the special CBI court in Haryana's Panchkula found all five guilty.

Ram Rahim, who has been lodged in Sunaria Jail in Rohtak district since his 2017 conviction for the rape of two followers, appeared through video-conferencing; the others were present in the court.

Police had tightened security in Panchkula and Sirsa (where the sect is headquartered) in anticipation of possible violence after the court handed down its sentence.

Ranjit Singh, who was the manager and also a follower of the sect, was shot dead in 2002.

He was murdered for his suspected role in the circulation of an anonymous letter that narrated how women were being sexually exploited by Ram Rahim.

According to the CBI's charge sheet, Ram Rahim then hatched a conspiracy to kill him.

Ram Rahim: From farm to prison 10:15 PM | 27 Aug, 2017

NEW DELHI - Around thirty people died following unrest after the court convicted the self-styled spiritual ...

More From This Category
US Navy report faults sailors, admirals in fire ...
04:30 PM | 20 Oct, 2021
Facebook likely to change its name to focus on ...
02:49 PM | 20 Oct, 2021
Rachel Levine sworn in as first openly ...
01:34 PM | 20 Oct, 2021
Ayesha Omar and Shoaib Malik’s new bold photos ...
02:00 PM | 20 Oct, 2021
Owaisi, other Indian politicians demand ...
12:36 PM | 20 Oct, 2021
Shaukat Tarin returns to US as IMF talks headed ...
11:53 AM | 20 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ali Azmat slammed for indecent remarks about Madam Noor Jahan
05:02 PM | 20 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr