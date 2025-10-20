Happy Diwali: Pakistani leaders greet Hindu citizens on festival of lights

ISLAMABAD – Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world is celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights, with great religious fervor. Special ceremonies are being organized in temples, and devotees light clay lamps to mark festivity.

Diwali honors sacrifices of Hindu lord Ram, who spent nearly fourteen years in the forests and propagated the Hindu faith.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended heartfelt greetings to the Hindu community in Pakistan and worldwide. In his message, premier said Diwali as a festival symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness and hope over despair. He also lauded the invaluable contributions of Pakistan’s Hindu community to the country’s social, economic, and political development.

President Asif Zardari also sent heartfelt greetings to the Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world on the occasion of Diwali, the Festival of Lights.

In his message, the President highlighted that Diwali symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and good over evil, emphasizing values of peace, compassion, and harmony shared by all. He also underlined that these principles resonate with Islamic teachings and Pakistan’s national ethos, affirming that the Constitution guarantees equal rights and full freedom of religion to every citizen.

Across the country, temples held special prayers and sweets were distributed among devotees. The celebrations continue until daybreak, after which people visit friends and relatives, exchanging gifts and sweets.