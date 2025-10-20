Lahore AQI: Air Quality Index soars to 332 in Punjab capital amid Diwali Festivities

LAHORE – The air quality in Lahore is expected to remain hazardous on Monday as Punjab government launched massive anti-smog measures coinciding with the celebration of Diwali.

The provincial administration has completed large-scale arrangements to mitigate pollution risks, including the deployment of anti-smog guns and water sprinkling operations across major cities. Despite these measures, Lahore residents are struggling to breathe today as the city’s air quality reaches dangerously high levels amid Diwali celebrations. The Air Quality Index (AQI) has soared to 332, placing Lahore firmly in the “hazardous” category.

PM2.5 concentration recorded at 139 µg/m³, nearly 28 times higher than the World Health Organization’s safe annual guideline of 5 µg/m³. Low wind speeds and dry conditions are keeping toxic particles suspended, leaving residents gasping for clean air.

According to the Punjab Smog Monitoring Centre, light winds blowing at a speed of 4 to 7 km/h from the east and west are carrying polluted air from Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Haryana toward Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, and Multan, worsening the region’s air quality.

Authorities started operating anti-smog guns overnight at Thokar Niaz Beg and other identified hotspots, while water sprinkling started early morning in Lahore and surrounding areas to suppress dust and airborne particles.

Punjab Smog Monitoring Centre predicted that Lahore’s Air Quality Index (AQI) would range between 210 and 230, placing the city in the “very unhealthy” category. The report warned of severe pollution levels during morning and nighttime hours, advising citizens to limit outdoor activities.

Officials noted that due to low wind speeds (1–8 km/h) and lack of rainfall, particulate matter will remain suspended in the air, causing prolonged smog conditions.

Punjab Smog Monitoring Centre issued public health advisory, urging citizens to wear protective masks and avoid unnecessary outdoor exposure. It specifically advised children, the elderly, and patients with respiratory conditions to stay indoors.