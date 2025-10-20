Pakistan Stock Exchange opens strong with 1,400-point jump after Pak-Afghan Ceasefire

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kickstarted week on positive note, as benchmark KSE-100 Index skyrocketed over 1,400 points in the opening minutes, signaling strong investor confidence.

The investor sentiment witnessed boost as tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan eased following a historic ceasefire agreement. The

Before noon, KSE-100 hovered at 165,218, moving up by 1,412 points with key sectors attracted massive buying, including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, fertilizers, oil and gas exploration, OMCs, and power generation.

The rally followed high-level talks in Doha, Qatar, where Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire and pledged to respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed that a follow-up meeting will take place in Istanbul, Türkiye, on October 25, to finalize monitoring mechanisms and resolve outstanding issues.