Karachi weather update

Met Office predicted partly cloudy weather in most districts of the country's southeastern region including provincial capital Karachi on Wednesday.
Amid the cloudy weather, rain-wind, and thundershower is expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mityari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, and Jamshoro.
PMD said geavy falls occur at isolated places in Thatta and Badin during the period.
As per the weather forecast service, Karachi’s minimum temperature was recorded at 34°C, while the temperature can touch 37°C during the noon.
Karachi’s humidity was recorded at 78 percent, while winds blew from southwest and west at 11 km/hour.
Karachi Air Quality was recorded at 51 which is considered poor. The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.
Synoptic Situation
Yesterday low pressure area has weaken and now lies over west of Rajhistan and likely to move south westward during next 24 hours. A shallow westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country from Thursday.
Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in lower Sindh eastern Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Heavy falls are also expected at isolated places in lower Sindh during the period.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 20, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|295.5
|298.65
|Euro
|EUR
|320
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|373.5
|377
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|78.9
|79.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|789.66
|797.66
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.87
|41.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.6
|43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|968.3
|977.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|771.25
|779.25
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.57
|82.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.2
|333.7
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Karachi
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Quetta
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Attock
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Multan
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
