Karachi weather update

Met Office predicted partly cloudy weather in most districts of the country's southeastern region including provincial capital Karachi on Wednesday.

Rain Update in Karachi

Amid the cloudy weather, rain-wind, and thundershower is expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mityari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, and Jamshoro.

PMD said geavy falls occur at isolated places in Thatta and Badin during the period.

Karachi Temperature Today

As per the weather forecast service, Karachi’s minimum temperature was recorded at 34°C, while the temperature can touch 37°C during the noon.

Karachi’s humidity was recorded at 78 percent, while winds blew from southwest and west at 11 km/hour.

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi Air Quality was recorded at 51 which is considered poor. The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Synoptic Situation

Yesterday low pressure area has weaken and now lies over west of Rajhistan and likely to move south westward during next 24 hours. A shallow westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country from Thursday.

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in lower Sindh eastern Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Heavy falls are also expected at isolated places in lower Sindh during the period.