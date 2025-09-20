Imaan Mazari, Naeem Panjhutha among 70 Lawyers booked under anti-terror Law after Bar Clash

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Police lodged case under anti-terrorism provisions against 70 lawyers, including Imaan Mazari, Naeem Panjhutha, and Hadi Chatha, after a complaint by Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) President Wajid Gilani.

The case lodged under section 440 and 7ATA named over 150 individuals who allegedly chanted slogans against the Chief Justice and the Armed forces, while some reportedly assaulted Gilani and attempted to stab him. The incident occurred during a protest supporting Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri, who has been suspended from judicial duties pending a Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) investigation over allegations of holding a fake degree.

Dissent lawyers also marched from court premises to office of Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA), leading to confrontations. Gilani criticized behavior and announced legal action, stressing that misconduct against bar leadership would not be tolerated.

IHCBA Secretary Manzoor Jajja said terrorism charges would be pursued, and the bar would seek to have the licenses of those involved canceled.

Protesting lawyers, including Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chatha, maintained that the demonstration was peaceful and aimed solely at expressing support for Justice Jahangiri. Former IHCBA president Riyasat Ali Azad condemned the clashes and urged unity within the legal community.