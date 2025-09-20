Punjab University’s ISCS dominates PPSC Social Welfare Officer Selections

LAHORE – Institute of Social and Cultural Studies (ISCS) at the University of the Punjab has once again brought pride to the university by producing the highest number of successful candidates in the latest Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) results.

According to today’s announcement by PPSC, more than half of the candidates recommended for appointment to the positions of Social Welfare Officer, Medical Social Officer, and Superintendent (Dar-ul-Aman) (BS-17) are graduates of ISCS. This achievement positions ISCS as the leading department among all universities in Punjab for PPSC selections in these competitive roles.

The eligibility criteria for these posts included graduates in Sociology, Social Work, Gender Studies, and Anthropology. Thousands of candidates from both public and private sector universities across Punjab appeared for the written examination and interviews, yet ISCS students secured the majority of appointments, underscoring the Institute’s academic excellence and rigorous training.

Among the successful candidates are Beenish Fatima, Fatima Rida, Azam Ali, Khalil-Ur-Rehman, Muhammad Awais Raza, Ali Hassan, Ifra Majeed, Sahar Batool, Umme Habiba, Zawar Hussain, Muddassar Waqas Sani, Asia Noor, Rana Muhammad Awais Raza, Areeza Sameen, Fahad Ameer Shah, Sadaam Hakeem, Muhammad Ali Yousaf, Shahzaib Ali, Anusha Feroz, Muqadas Fatima, and Moizza Israr. The list also includes several current MPhil Sociology students, reflecting the Institute’s ongoing commitment to nurturing top-tier talent.

Speaking on this achievement, Dr. Farhan Navid Yousaf, Director of ISCS, praised the dedication of the faculty and students alike. “This remarkable outcome is a testament to the intellectual rigor, academic standards, and holistic training we uphold at ISCS,” he said.

The University of the Punjab lauds ISCS for consistently setting benchmarks in social sciences education and producing professionals who contribute significantly to public service and social welfare in Punjab.