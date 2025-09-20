Tuition Centre’s roof collapse crushes six children, teacher near Hafizabad

PINDI BHATTIAN – A tragic accident struck Sukheke Mandi area of Pindi Bhattian on Saturday when roof of a private academy suddenly collapsed, killing eight people, most of them children.

According to rescue officials, six children were among the deceased, along with the academy owner and his mother. Two other children were rescued alive with injuries and were immediately shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital for treatment.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene and are continuing operations to remove the debris. Assistant Commissioner of Pindi Bhattian is overseeing the efforts. Authorities assured that a detailed investigation will be launched to ascertain the cause of the collapse.

The incident sent shockwaves among local community, with residents mourning the loss of young lives in what many are calling a preventable tragedy.

On the other hand, so far more than 120 people have died due to recent floods, though water levels are now receding in many areas. Most rivers have returned to normal, except Sutlej, which remains slightly swollen. Flooding continues along a 10–12 km stretch of the M-5 motorway, keeping a 22 km section closed.

South Punjab Secretariat confirmed extensive losses, with 1.17 million people affected, 1,112 villages submerged, and 1.25 million acres of crops destroyed. Relief operations include 1,145 camps, evacuation of over 1.5 million people and 1.47 million livestock, and medical treatment for hundreds of thousands of people and animals.