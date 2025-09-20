What is PTI’s ‘Mission Noor’? All you need to know about latest controversy?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) social media initiative “Mission Noor” sparked heated debate among political and religious circles, even as it continues to gain attention on X, Facebook and other platforms.

The campaign launched by PTI youth and social media activists encourages citizens to go to their rooftops tonight at 9 PM and offer the Azaan (call to prayer) as a symbolic gesture of hope, unity, and peaceful resistance against perceived political irregularities. Organizers emphasize that the campaign is non-political and peaceful, with no marches or protests involved.

However, the campaign’s name and chosen date have drawn strong criticism. Senior PTI leaders, including Ali Muhammad Khan and former President Dr. Arif Alvi, have distanced themselves from “Mission Noor,” calling it controversial and religiously sensitive.

Ali Muhammad Khan took to social media, saying “Noor” is one of Allah’s 99 blessed names, and term “Mission Noor” has historical associations with Qadiani community, specifically with Mirza Qadiani’s associate Hakim Noor-ud-Din. He added that September 20, 1948, marks the establishment of the Qadiani global center in Rabwah, making the choice of this date inappropriate.

Khan suggested that if the goal is simply to offer Azaan, it could be done on another day with a different, uncontroversial name.

Supporters of the campaign argue that it is purely a spiritual and peaceful expression, meant to inspire hope and unity among citizens. Nonetheless, critics warn that using a sacred name and a sensitive historical date could offend religious sentiments and create an unintended association with Ahmadi beliefs.

Inside PTI, the issue highlighted internal disagreements, presenting potential challenge for party ahead of upcoming political events. Observers note that careful handling will be required to avoid public misunderstandings and controversy.

The campaign continues to unfold on social media tonight, drawing both supporters and critics into a lively debate about faith, politics, and symbolism.