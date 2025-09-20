PTI condemns petition seeking Husband-Wife entitlements for Imran Khan in Jail

ISLAMABAD – A petition landed in Islamabad High Court, seeking husband-wife entitlements for former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, as two remains confined in Adiala Jail.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) strongly rejected controversial petition filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking husband-wife entitlements for Khan and his wife.

In a statement, the former ruling party clarified that neither Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, their family, nor the party’s legal team had any involvement in the filing. The petition was submitted by Shahid Yaqoob, an Islamabad resident and self-proclaimed supporter of Khan, who has no formal connection with the former premier or PTI.

Calling this petition “utterly deplorable, obscene, and morally unacceptable,” Khan’s party urged media and public not to associate the controversial filing with the party or its leadership.

The petition argued that denying husband-wife entitlements violates constitutional protections, international human rights conventions, and previous court rulings. It cited the UN Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners (Nelson Mandela Rules), the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the European Convention on Human Rights.

It also referenced 2010 Sindh Home Department notification allowing convicted prisoners to have such entitlements every three months and relied on a Federal Shariat Court ruling recognizing these rights as a fundamental entitlement.

PTI said the defense of Imran Khan and his wife’s rights is being handled exclusively by their legal team and condemned the petition as a shameful act by an unrelated individual.