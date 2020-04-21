Karachi: Six more cops tested positive for COVID-19
08:59 AM | 21 Apr, 2020
KARACHI –As many as six more policemen have been tested positive for coronavirus in the metropolis.
According to media reports, the number of police officials infected by the novel coronavirus surged to 15 after the confirmation of six new cases in the past three days.
The infected policemen included Inspectors and Constables performing their duties at various police stations including Bahadurabad, Gulshan Iqbal, Kalakot Civil Lines and Memon Goth.
It is pertinent to mention here that the officials were performing duty during lockdown in Karachi.
