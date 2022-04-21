Shehbaz Sharif-led government plans President Alvi’s impeachment

01:30 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
Shehbaz Sharif-led government plans President Alvi’s impeachment
ISLAMABAD – The new government has planning to remove President Arif Alvi through impeachment for not performing his constitutional duties since the ouster of former prime minister Imran Khan through a no-confidence vote.

It was revealed by PML-N Senator Afnan Ullah Khan while talking to Arab News days.

The development comes as tension simmered between the government and the president latter did not administer oath to newly-elected prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and its cabinet since he went on sick leave. In his absence, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani perform the constitutional duty of administering oath to the members of the new government.

Leaders of the coalition government believe that the president’s move to avoid constitutional responsibilities provides base to launch his impeachment.

 “The president is not performing his constitutional duties. Therefore, we have decided to impeach him,” Senator Afnan Ullah Khan told the media outlet.

With 442 lawmakers in the National Assembly and Senate, the government will require two-third majority or 295 lawmakers to approve resolution against the president.

Senator Afnan said the coalition government has 176 and 65 lawmakers in NA and Senate, respectively and it will need 54 more votes to impeach the president.

He said that efforts are being made to achieve the required number, adding that the government may convince some PTI senators to support impeachment of President Alvi. 

