Karachi weather update for 3 days as temprature rises

KARACHI – The weather is expected to remain relatively hot over the next three days, with clear skies and dry conditions likely to persist across the region.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, strong sunshine and moderately strong winds are expected tomorrow. Daytime temperatures are likely to range between 33°C and 35°C, making the heat more noticeable during daylight hours.

The forecast indicates that weather conditions in other parts of the province will also remain hot and dry. However, light rainfall accompanied by dusty winds is expected in Jamshoro, offering brief relief in that area.

Meanwhile, Lahore is expected to experience severe hot and dry conditions today. The maximum temperature in the city may rise up to 38°C, while the current temperature has been recorded at 31°C. Humidity levels stand at around 25 percent, contributing to the dry and uncomfortable feel of the weather.

Wind speed in Lahore has been recorded at 6 km/h, which is not strong enough to reduce the intensity of the heat. The meteorological department has stated that no rainfall is expected in the city today.

Authorities have advised citizens to take precautionary measures due to the ongoing hot weather conditions. Experts also warn that such dry and warm conditions may increase air pollution levels. Residents have been urged to avoid unnecessary outdoor activity and to use protective masks, especially children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions.